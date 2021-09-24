Delhi govt will support redev of New Delhi Railway Station: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that his government will support the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station and said that keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers, various facilities will be developed at the railway station.



"New Delhi Railway Station is the most important railway station in the country; will ensure a smooth path in our capacity," he said.

Its built up area will be about 2,20,000 square meters. Separate pick up and drop up zones for the convenience of the passengers. There will be a twin tower of 40 storeys which will house a hotel, offices, retail shops and other facilities along with a multi-level car parking at the station. Apart from this, multimodal integration, road network, and social infrastructure will be developed. A Railways Office will be constructed in 45,000 square meters. Several improvements have been made in the design, such as provision for barrier free movement of pedestrians, street geometry enhancement, e-vehicle facilities, and bolstering of women's safety. Further, 91 bus bays, 1500 ECS parking, skywalks for pedestrians and metro passengers will be developed on site.

"This is a very important project, especially considering the fact that Delhi is the National Capital, and New Delhi Railway Station is the most crucial railway station in the country. I assure complete

cooperation on behalf of the Delhi Government to the Railways and all concerned agencies," Kejriwal said after the meeting.