Delhi govt will educate and raise children orphaned by Covid: CM

New Delhi: Even as Covid-19 cases in the Capital seemed to be coming down again, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took a moment to remember the ones who had fallen to the virus and also acknowledged that despite several efforts many people had succumbed to the disease.



While announcing aid to families who had lost an earning member to the virus, the chief minister took special note of children in the city who had tragically lost both their parents to Covid-19. CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will bear all education and upbringing costs of all such children.

"I went to tell such kids that I can understand their grief but not to worry, you are not orphans, I am there for you. No child will have to leave their education in between.

Education will be provided to every child. The government will take the responsibility for their maintenance," the CM said.

While asking all Delhiites to take special care of such children around them and of elderly people who had lost their supporting children, the CM said, "We will provide financial assistance to such families, but such children and old people need love at this point in time. They need empathy. It is my request to all the neighbors and the relatives of such families to take care of them. These families are facing great challenges. Give them love."

The CM also said, "There have been many such old people who had young children who used to earn and then their homes could be run.

Now those earning children are no longer alive. I want to tell all such old people that you have lost your kids and I feel extremely sorry for that. But not to worry, this son of yours is alive."

But even as the CM went on to announce that Delhi's Covid numbers were starting to come down, he said, "If we do not take precautions, then the cases will increase again. There is no guarantee that they will remain low. Delhi may face problems again. Therefore by no means, we can let loose. The lockdown has to be adhered to strictly and should employ all the ways to ensure protection from the Coronavirus."

Later in the day when the CM was visiting the 500-bedded ICU facility next to the LNJP hospital, he thanked all frontline workers and also took a moment to thank the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and the Centre for their help during the city's oxygen crisis and stressed the need for avoiding politics over vaccines.

He said everyone came together to solve the oxygen crisis and this should happen similarly for vaccines. "We are losing lives due to COVID, people are sad and in pain, because they are losing their loved ones... Now, we have to collectively work to organise the availability of vaccines for Delhi so that all the people are vaccinated in Delhi."