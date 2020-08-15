Delhi govt waives parking, custodial charges on impounded vehicles during lockdown

New Delhi: In a relief to owners of vehicles that were impounded during lockdown, the Delhi government on Friday waived off parking and



custodial charges imposed on such vehicles.

The relaxation will be applicable till September 30.

The parking and custodial charges of impounded vehicles have been waived off by the Arvind Kejriwal government. The relaxation will be applicable till September 30 this year, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi. The vehicles were impounded by traffic police and the transport department personnel for violations under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.