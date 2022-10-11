Delhi govt waives late payment surcharge on water bills: Dy CM

New Delhi: During the 163rd board meeting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Delhi government waived the late payment surcharge (LPSC) on the water bills of domestic and commercial consumers under the last rebate scheme.



During the year 2020-21, several people had to face a severe financial crisis and therefore the government has decided to waive off LPSC on outstanding water bills under the rebate scheme in order to ensure recovery of long outstanding water bills.

The current outstanding aaisha sabirs Rs 22,000 crore of LPSC amount and Rs 5,000 crore of the principal component. The CM received several requests through public representatives to waive the amount of LPSC so that consumers who are unable to pay large bills can be brought to the revenue network. The DJB is expected to deposit about Rs 2,000 crore through this scheme.

Around 100 per cent LPSC rebate will be applicable only for those consumers who will pay their outstanding bills under the LPSC rebate scheme on or before December 31, 2022 and 75 per cent LPSC discount will be applicable for those consumers who will pay their outstanding bills under the LPSC rebate scheme during the period January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. The scheme will be effective till March 31 2023.

"The government has taken a big decision to provide relief to the people of Delhi from the outstanding water bills. Late fees on outstanding water bills will be 100% waived off till December 31, 2022. Now, people can pay their old outstanding bills without worrying about late fees," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also approved projects worth Rs 869 crore during the meeting which included the upgradation of the existing STPs at Najafgarh and Keshopur, the construction of 17 MGD wastewater treatment pumping station in the Badli area and the laying of a 46 km long sewerage line in the Chhatarpur constituency. All of these projects are aimed at preventing the discharge of polluted water in the Yamuna.

Under the projects, the existing 5 MGD STP at Najafgarh will be upgraded and 20 MGD STP capacity in Keshopur Phase-II and Phase-3 will be upgraded up to 60 MGD. In the project which cost about Rs 567 crore, the flow of 53,000 kilograms of waste will be stopped from going into the Yamuna. It will also help remove harmful nutrients like ammonia phosphate from the wastewater before it is released into the Yamuna. While the Najafgarh drain is a major source of pollution in the Yamuna, this project will help in reducing the pollution of the Yamuna by about 25 per cent.

The government will lay new water pipelines in various areas in the city by replacing the old ones, increasing the capacity of wastewater treatment plants in different areas and providing pure drinking water to all the people's homes in a phased manner.