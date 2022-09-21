Delhi govt to soon issue pension cards to beneficiaries: Min

New Delhi: Delhi government will soon issue pension cards for the elderly and differently-abled and is preparing the blueprint for the same, said Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday after chairing a high-level meeting to ease out the pension process.



During the meeting, the Social Welfare Minister reveiwed various facilities including pensions which have been given to the elderly. The new system will ease out the process of disbursement of pension to the elderly and differently-abled.

He was briefed about the status of pension given to the elderly and differently-abled by the officials and he directed them to disburse the pension in a timely manner.

During the meeting, he also took account of facilities provided in the old-age homes. He said, "Old-age homes ensure that the elderly are healthy, they are being given nutritious food and they live in the homes in a happy spirit so that they do not feel that they are staying far from their families."

The Delhi government provides a monthly pension to 4.52 lakh elderly. Every elderly is given Rs 2,500. The government also provides the same amount of pension to 1.14 lakh differently-abled people.