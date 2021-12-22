Delhi govt to soon come up with world class govt school hub in city: Dy CM Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi government has now announced that it is coming up with a state-of-the-art government school hub in Burari's Kadipur area — which is to be spread across 11.6 acres and can provide space to educate up to 10,000 children.



Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia took stock of preparations at this school hub along with the officials on Tuesday. On this occasion, Sisodia said that this school building will be different from the normal schools and the entire school premises would be involved in the learning process of the children.

This school hub, designed keeping in mind the specialisation of STEM and Humanities, will have separate building blocks for both the specialisations. A magnificent Olympic-size swimming pool complex will also be built in the school hub. Along with this, 240 classrooms, 13 labs equipped with all modern technologies and resources will be set up, of which, 8 will be for STEM and 5 for Humanities. Along with this, 4 libraries will also be built here for primary and senior secondary classes. One auditorium with a capacity of 1,000 people will also be constructed in the school.

This world-class school will be built for the children living in and around Kadipur, in which all the world-class facilities related to sports will be present along with the education of children.

Sisodia said that after the completion of this school, the children will bring laurels to India from all over the world after receiving quality education from here. He said that the Kejriwal government is committed to providing world-class facilities to the children studying in the government schools of Delhi. He said that it is their responsibility to provide all the facilities to schools, but a good school is not marked by only a magnificent building but by the hard work of its students and teachers.

Sisodia said that since forming the government in 2015, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made improving the education system of Delhi a priority for the government. This is the reason that today, not only government schools with world-class infrastructure are being built in Delhi, but quality education is also being given to the children, Sisodia said.

It is for the Chief Minister's vision on education, today the education revolution of Delhi is discussed all over the world, he added.