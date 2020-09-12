Delhi govt to review allotment of its schools' playgrounds to sports academies

new delhi: The Delhi govt is reviewing allotment of playgrounds in its schools to private sports academies and individual trainers for coaching purposes, officials said. "A review of performance is being conducted for renewal of allotment of private academies, individual trainers and clubs which have been allotted school playgrounds under the scheme 'involving various sports academies, clubs, individual trainers into coaching of student, players in various sports in government schools'," a senior official said. "For this, certain supporting documents along with application were sought. Only 26 of them have submitted them," the official added.