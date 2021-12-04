Delhi govt to rehabilitate homeless in night shelters

New Delhi: Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that his government has launched an initiative to rehabilitate homeless people in shelter homes across the city during the winter season. The Delhi government provides all types of necessary amenities from lodging to food to dwellers of its night shelters, he said.

The Delhi government has initiated a project to rehabilitate homeless people into night shelters for the ongoing winter season. All the homeless are provided with basic amenities in these night shelters. The Delhi govt is committed to ensuring food and shelter for each of them, Jain said in a tweet.