Delhi govt to provide over 2,000 tabs to new teachers

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to provide tabs to over 2,000 teachers newly appointed by the Directorate of Education, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.



Sisodia, in an official statement, said the vision of the Delhi government is to provide excellent education to each child, and providing tablets to teachers is a step in this direction.

Usage of tabs by teachers will enable better teaching and learning, and empower teachers to use creative techniques in teaching children, he said.