'Delhi govt to provide free ration to needy from Jun 5 at schools'

New Delhi: Even as thousands of people in the Capital complain of their struggle to get dry ration — almost two months into the second wave-induced lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the Delhi government will start providing ration to the needy without ration cards at government schools from June 5 onwards.



The scheme for ration to those without a card was announced in the middle of May by the chief minister, the regulations were put out around May 28 but the scheme is yet to kick off. The Delhi government had told the Delhi High Court that it would be done setting up the infrastructure at government schools by the end of May.

"Ration has started reaching government schools from today. Those who do not have ration card will also start receiving ration from June 5," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had said the Delhi government will distribute 4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice per person for free among those not covered under the Public Distribution System.

One school each in every ward has been earmarked for free food grain distribution.

According to the Delhi government's estimates, around 20 lakh people who don't have ration cards will be eligible to receive 5 kg free food grain as part of this measure

Significantly, the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan has raised several questions with regards to these rules and specifically the provision of giving just one-time relief.