Delhi govt to provide educational support to Tihar jail inmates

New Delhi: The Delhi government will now provide skill training and educational support to inmates of Tihar jail with the aim of reintegrating them better with the society after completion of their jail term.



Prior to this, Delhi government school teachers will study their education background and potential skills. The decision came after a detailed discussion in a meeting held between Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the DG(Prison) Sandeep Goel, Secretary Education Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the Education department including the teachers working with jail inmates.

Sisodia said, "Our government believes that right education is the only way to set the right mindset among people and help them lead a better and meaningful life."

He added that there are nearly 20,000 inmates in Tihar jail who are serving their term. He said that the government now needs to understand

their education background and their own interests in future education or skills. Sisodia further added that under the project the teachers will have an interaction with the inmates to get an idea of their educational background, their interests and skills. Based on the assessment done by the teachers new programs will be designed accordingly. He said, "Further, the study will also help the government understand the gaps in the education system, due to which crimes are still happening in the society."

Sisodia also directed the teachers to interact very diligently and sensitively. He also added that teachers should ensure that they are able to understand inmates' unique skills to the table during conversation and highlight their areas of interest for working in future.

The Delhi government already runs an education program in Tihar jail and its additional complexes in Rohini and Mandoli, where government teachers have been appointed by the Directorate of Education and are taking classes weekly. Now these teachers will be supporting the government with this study.