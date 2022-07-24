Delhi govt to offer free spoken English course: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that his government will start a spoken English course at 50 centres across the city. While making the announcement, Kejriwal said that the free spoken English course for the youths of Delhi aged 16-35 will be free with an initial charge of Rs 950 that will be taken as the security deposit, just to ensure that they take the classes seriously.



Candidates who successfully complete the course and their attendance can have the deposit amount of Rs 950 which will be returned to them at the end of the course. The course will be open to youths who have cleared Class 8 and have basic knowledge of English.

"We want to weed out non-serious students who will attend the classes for 2-3 days and then leave in the middle. If a student successfully completes the course by attending all the classes, then this security deposit will be refunded," he said.

The Delhi government will be tying up with Macmillan and Wordsworth and Cambridge University to assess the entire course. "We've noticed how the youth of the lower middle class and middle-class families first face difficulties in speaking English and then in securing jobs due to it," the CM said.

The city's youth between the age of 16 to 35 years will be able to get admitted in the course and those who employed can take classes in the evening and on weekends, the government announced in a statement.

"We will train one lakh such youths in spoken English in the first year in phase one and 50 centres will be opened all over Delhi. Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University will run the course, where youth will be taught to speak English and improve their communication skills. It is our dream to provide good education to all the children of the country," Kejriwal added.

The programme will improve their English and they will be able to communicate confidently. The Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University will run and manage this program, he said.

In Phase-1, of the programme, the government will be opening 50 dedicated training centres and will subsequently increase the numbers in the near future. It is a nation-level course and the Delhi Government will tie up with Macmillan and Wordsworth for the programme. Cambridge University will assess the efficacy of this program during which training of around 120-140 hours will be imparted.