Delhi govt to launch Urban Farming Policy soon

New Delhi: The Delhi government is all set to launch its urban farming policy with the goal of empowering and promoting the citizens to grow their own fruits, vegetables, and other essentials in their own houses.



Urban farming will also aid the increase in green cover in the city along with creating jobs. The decision was taken at the round table conference held under the chairmanship of Environment minister Gopal Rai along with various agro companies and technology providers.

The Directorate of Horticulture will be the nodal agency for the project and it will be responsible for communicating the agricultural information with the local population through various campaigns.

According to the minister, the changing landscape of Delhi has resulted in the decrease of farmland and greenery with rising concrete dwellings, noise and population density. Lack of space will also halt the reforestation initiatives after a point. In light of these circumstances, the government has decided to adopt the policy of urban farming.

Rai said, "This round table conference brought together companies and technology providers from all around the country. Flora Consultant, Harwell Agro, Bhumika Organics, EasyGrow, MR Farms, Edible Roots, RS Polymer, and Sow Good are among them. All of these businesses and technology providers are involved in agriculture in some or the other way. Hydroponics, Greenhouse Farming, Kitchen Garden, Farmlets, Aeroponics, Revoponics, and Aquaculture are some of the sectors in which they work."

During the conference various technology providers presented the different kinds of Urban farming models and practices fit for Delhi's climatic and space condition. The companies have been directed to give full information of their urban farming models.

"Through Urban Farming, the public in Delhi will be able to reduce the excessive consumption of chemical products in their everyday life, thereby improving their health." Rai added.

Reena Gupta, Advisor to the Environment Minister said, "Urban farming as an industry has the potential to generate thousands of green jobs in global megacities like Delhi. The industry has seen several innovations over the past few years, and it is important to understand these innovations and models before launching a full fledged urban farming campaign in Delhi."