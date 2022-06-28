Delhi govt to launch 15-day mega plantation drive on Jul 11

New Delhi: In order to increase the city's green cover, the Delhi government has decided to hold a mega plantation drive which will be celebrated as 'Van Mahotsav Pakhwada' from July 11 onwards from the Central Ridge.



The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at the Delhi secretariat under the chairmanship of Environment minister Gopal Rai along with officials from the forest department.

The campaign to plant trees will begin on July 11 in all 70 of Delhi's legislative assemblies. This campaign will be led in various locations by the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Cabinet Minister, and the Speaker of Legislative assembly. Along with this, from July 2 onwards free distribution of medicinal plants will commence from Kamala Nehru Ridge. On July 25, a closing ceremony will be held at Asola Bhatti Mines, during which more than 1 lakh saplings will be planted.

Gopal Rai, while addressing the reporters, said, "As a result of all the measures taken by the Kejriwal government, a significant increase in the green cover has been seen inside Delhi. In the year 2013, the green area in Delhi was 20 per cent, but thanks to the efforts of the Kejriwal government, it has increased to 23.06 per cent for the year 2021."

He added that Delhi has surpassed all the other cities in the country in terms of per capita forest cover. Rai said, "Heading in this direction, the Van Mahotsav will commence from Central Ridge on July 11 and culminate on July 25 at Asola Bhatti Mines by planting more than 1 lakh saplings."

As per Rai, the 15 day festival will act as a catalyst for the tree planting campaign featured in the 14 points of the Summer Action Plan.

He further said that the government has set a goal of planting more than 35 lakh trees under the Mega Tree Plantation Drive which will be completed by the green agency of all the 19 concerned departments.