Delhi govt to host fourth EV Forum on Aug 10
New Delhi: The Delhi government will host the 4th Delhi Electric Vehicles (EV) Forum on August 10, 2022 to celebrate two years of successful implementation of the Delhi EV Policy. The government will also launch the 'Charging Infrastructure Action Plan for Delhi' at the forum and a report on two years of policy's implementation experience will be presented and discussed.
The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi will host the forum at the NDMC Convention Center, in collaboration with RMI India. The forum will have the presence of government dignitaries like Kailash Gahlot, Minister of Transport, Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, DDC Delhi, and Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport).
The upcoming forum aims to bring together key stakeholders, international sectoral experts, and academicians to discuss the achievements, learnings, and experiences of implementing Delhi's EV policy so far. International best practices for accelerating electric mobility will be discussed, and insights from stakeholders will be gathered on potential policy interventions to electrify Delhi's transport sector.
In the year 2022, EV sales have been averaging close to 10% of the total new sales on a monthly basis, by far the highest in India, with March 2022 witnessing a high of 12.5%. This is a steep rise over 2019-20, when EVs accounted for only 1.2% of new vehicle sales. The Delhi government will also present the 'Switch Delhi EV Awards' to showcase and felicitate the leaders across 15 categories who are building Delhi as India's EV capital. Details regarding application/nomination for the awards can be accessed at the website ev.delhi.gov.in.
Talking about the forum, Kailash Gahlot said, "Delhi's emergence as the leading state in India in EV adoption is strongly rooted in consultation and discussion with experts and industry stakeholders. The Delhi government has been continuously incorporating the voices of the e-mobility ecosystem in the EV policy, and we will felicitate the stakeholders in the upcoming forum for their contributions towards making the Delhi EV policy an exemplary success so far."
