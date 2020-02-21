Delhi govt to help Maha in education reforms
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government will provide all possible help to Maharashtra in implementing education reforms, describing it as cooperative federalism at its best.
Kejriwal's statement comes hours after Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here to discuss various initiatives taken under the AAP government's education model.
"Delhi govt will provide all possible help to Maharashtra govt to implement edu reforms in their state. This is cooperative federalism at its best.
Both states can learn so much from ech other," Kejriwal tweeted.
After meeting Sisodia, Samant said he also shared about the Maharashtra government's efforts to bring a positive change in the state education model.
"I came here with a lot of curiosity to know more about Delhi's education model. It is so successful and I would like to take ideas from here and adopt in our education system," Samant was quoted as saying in an official statement.
