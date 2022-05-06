Delhi govt to give free sewer connection to 25K households in Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board on Thursday announced providing free sewer connections to 25,000 households in Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad and installing 30 reverse osmosis plants in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters to provide clean drinking water to their residents.



The utility has earmarked Rs 19 crore to provide free sewer connectivity in 12 colonies in Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad under the 'Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojna'.

It will prevent 2.5 crore litres of sewage from directly falling into the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said after a board meeting.

It has also decided to install 30 RO plants in JJ colonies to provide free, clean drinking water to their inhabitants.

Officials said the plan is to install 1,000 such plants in the national capital. "These plants will operate round-the-clock and will be equipped with eight to 10 dispensing units at different locations to cater to a large population in a hassle-free manner," a statement said.

Each RO machine can dispense up to 65,000 litres of water every day. A fixed quantity of water will be dispensed per household a day for which RFID cards will be issued to families.

"The RO plants will replace tankers which will help residents circumvent the often tiring and time-consuming process of getting water and eliminating the chances of social tensions," the utility said. The availability of clean water will help reduce the financial burden on families in JJ clusters due to diseases caused by unclean water.

The board also approved the laying of a 10-km sewer line in Narela and a 25-km sewer line in Burari, respectively. The sewage will be routed to the Narela and the Coronation sewage treatment plants.

A 10-km sewer line will be laid in the Singhu Group of colonies in the Narela sewage treatment plant (STP) catchment area, and a 25-km sewer line will be provided in the Pradhan Enclave falling under the Coronation STP catchment area.

At present, the untreated sewage from these areas falls into the Yamuna directly.

Living conditions of around 15,000 residents of Narela and 41,000 residents of Burari will benefit once the project is completed.