Delhi govt to form committee on draft aggregator's policy

New Delhi: The Delhi government will now constitute a committee to examine the suggestions and comments received from the public on its draft policy for cab and other vehicle aggregators, which among other regulations for cab and delivery services also mandates a minimum electric vehicle fleet for them, officials have said.

The government had issued the draft policy in the Delhi Gazette on February 8, 2022, inviting suggestions and comments from the public within 60 days.

After the policy comes into effect, aggregators and delivery service providers will have to ensure that 10 percent of their new two-wheelers and five percent of the new four-wheelers are electric in the first three months.

They will also have to ensure that 50 percent of their new two-wheelers and 25 percent of the new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023. In addition to this, the policy seeks to set up strict remedial measures and punishment for cab drivers and delivery service drivers in case they are in violation of its conditions.

The committee to review suggestions and comments is likely to be chaired by the Principal Secretary, Environment, an official said. It will have a member each from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Transport Department, Power Department, and Power Department.

The panel will also have an expert from the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and a representative of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), he said.

While the Delhi government has promoted this policy as part of its massive push to induct more electric vehicles in the Capital, the policy does more than that and also mandates drivers to be registered as Public Service Vehicle drivers.