Delhi govt to develop Science Innovation Hub in city school

New Delhi: The Delhi government will come up with a "Science Innovation Hub" at a school run by it in Kautilya Enclave that will have all the modern and latest facilities, including a planetarium and a museum, for promoting a scientific culture and temperament among students.

The facility will be ready with a cost of over Rs 5 crore in the next two-and-a-half years, officials said. With the growing educational needs of the national Capital, there is always a public demand to provide adequate educational infrastructure so that quality education is available to all students near their homes.

"There is a need to construct a 'Science Innovation Hub' in Delhi for Education Department with state-of-the-art facilities, based on the pattern of other such centres in India and abroad," said a bid offer floated by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) this week.

The Science Innovation Hub will have an auditorium, a library, a planetarium, a museum with science and technology objects, art and

model experiential galleries of latest innovations and trends, instruments, collectibles, equipment, simulation systems and contents.