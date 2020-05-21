Delhi govt to declare Class IX and XI results by May 24

New Delhi: The Delhi government will announce the results of Class IX and XI students by May 24. The Education Department of the state government will be giving grace marks to students of both the classes for them to achieve the pass percentage.



A senior official in the Delhi government said, "we have decided to give each student 15 marks so that more students can pass the class given the current pandemic."

"How the marks will be distributed across subjects is yet to be decided by the department. Wether one subject will have 15 grace marks added or it will be added to the aggregate of all subjects, is something we are working on," added the official.

Several students have been facing trouble in their academics due to the lockdown as online classes are not a viable option for those who come from the economically weaker section of the society, said another official. "Providing laptops and tablets will not solve the problem as it requires a monthly maintenance expense too which cannot be afforded by all government school students," added the official.