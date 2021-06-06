'Delhi Govt to celebrate Van Mahotsav from Jun 26-Jul 11'

New Delhi: The Delhi government will celebrate 'Van Mahotsav' from June 26 to July 11 as part of a mega drive under which 33 lakh saplings will be planted across the city this year, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday. On World Environment Day, the minister said saplings of various medicinal plants will be available to Delhiites free of cost in 14 government-run nurseries from June 7. Delhi's environment department also released a booklet having the description of all the plants available in the nurseries, including Amrud, Tulsi, Amla, and Giloy.



Urging Delhiites to join the drive, the minister said, "The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kehriwal has run several campaigns to reduce air pollution in the city and the efforts have helped us to bring down air pollution in Delhi by 25 per cent.

"This plantation drive take things one step forward in improving the environment for good." "I appeal to the citizens of Delhi to come forward and join the movement and plant at least one sapling in their parks, terrace or verandah during happy occasions of their lives like birthdays and marriage anniversaries," he added.

All the Cabinet ministers of Delhi, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, MLAs, NGOs, RWA's will be taking part in the ambitious drive, he said.