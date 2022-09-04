Delhi govt to build elevated road, flyover & underpass to curb traffic congestion

New Delhi: In a major boost to urban infrastructure, the Delhi government will construct an elevated road, a flyover and an underpass that would help in reducing traffic congestion in the national capital.



An elevated road will be built on G T Road between Azadpur and Rani Jhansi Road intersection. A double-deck flyover will be built on one part of this road with vehicles moving on its lower deck and metro trains on the upper deck, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

In a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) held recently, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved Rs 266.89 cr for the project, it said.

The Delhi government will construct an underpass at Loni Chowk and a flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema to reduce traffic snarls in northeast Delhi.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, approved these two projects worth Rs 341.2 crore in the EFC meeting, his office said in another statement.

Sharing details about the GT Road project, Sisodia said the Delhi Metro and PWD are working together on this project, which "will reduce the cost of construction work by about Rs 150 crore".

The total length of this 2+2 lane flyover from Azadpur to Tripolia Gate will be about 2.2 km and will decongest the traffic between Central Delhi and North Delhi. The elevated road will help in eliminating the traffic problem and increase road capacity.

In the second part of this project, a 645 metres underground metro line on Rani Jhansi Road intersection from Najafgarh Nallah will be laid while the foundation work for the pillars will be done so that the flyover can be by the PWD in future, the statement said.

The city government also shared details about the underpass and flyover projects.