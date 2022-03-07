Delhi govt taking flagship curricula to private schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government will present its three flagship projects to heads of the private schools across the city on Monday, so that it can be implemented in private education facilities.



The Happiness Curriculum, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and Deshbhakti Curriculum will be presented to all the principals of the private schools on Monday in a special session so that they can implement the three curriculums in their respective schools.

"All the HoDs have been invited for the session, some heads of international schools have also been invited," an official from the education department said. He added that several schools have shown a keen interest in the programme as it has picked up momentum globally too. "They want to know how the curriculum can be tailored into their classes or to what extent they can implement it. There are several such questions that have come in from different HoDs and all of which will be addressed on Monday," he added.

The session will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in which the Education department will give presentations on the three different curricula.

Apart from sharing the details of the curriculum and assisting the smooth adaptation of it in the private schools, the government is also keen on developing a culture of sharing practices between government and private schools.

"…details of the three mindset curricula will be presented in the session so that the principals of unaided recognised schools can take an informed decision about implementing the same in their own schools. This would also serve as an occasion for the Delhi government to initiate a unique culture of sharing academic practices between Directorate of Education and unaided recognised private schools which would benefit students of

both schools," a notification issued by the Education Department stated. The Happiness Curriculum had been introduced in government schools in 2018, the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti Curriculum was launched

in 2021.