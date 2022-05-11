Delhi govt successfully revives two lakes in Burari

New Delhi: The Delhi government has successfully revived two lakes in Burari in order to recharge and increase the groundwater level of the area. Both the revived lakes will now be developed to provide mesmerising landscapes to residents.



Water Minister Satyendar Jain inspected the water bodies at Burari and directed the officials to develop them as safe open spaces.

The government has started the process of reviving 250 water bodies and 23 lakes in the first phase as a part of its endeavour to transform Delhi into a city of lakes. The Minister said that the local water bodies are moderators of the local climate, public relief, and recreation. The in-situ treatment techniques will help clean water in a cost-effective manner and cleaning will not just remove pollution from the water bodies naturally but also amplify plant life in the water bodies and through them, the animal and birdlife. The two water bodies, Satya Vihar and Lakshmi Vihar extension colony near the SDM office have been revived using natural methods that make use of natural cost-effective technologies. The lake located at Satya Vihar is one of the 23 lakes to be revived in the Capital.

"The area of this water body is 13,371 square meters. Earlier the local people were using this waterbody as a solid waste dumping site. And the polluted water from the surrounding drains was falling into the lake. Now, the Delhi government is determined to improve the quality of Delhi's water bodies using the constructed wetland system," the minister said.

Jain directed the officials to ensure proper safety standards around the lake premises and keep a check on other avenues of improvement. The Constructed Wetland based treatment is being used in the lake in which certain specific plants that absorb nutrients directly from the sewage or polluted water but do not require soil are being used as well.

The technology employs natural plants that are held by the floating rafters and work to extract excess pollutants from the wastewater.