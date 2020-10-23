Delhi govt staff can opt for cash equivalent to LTC

new delhi: The Delhi govt on Thursday announced that its employees can take cash equivalent of leave travel concession if they opt for it, a move aimed at boosting consumer spending during the festive season. It said a special festival package of advance will be also be accorded to all Delhi govt employees for any important festivals up to March 31, 2021. The Finance department under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has decided to give a mega festive package to Delhi government employees in view of the hardships due to the lockdown, an official statement said. The govt has decided that cash equivalent of LTC will be given to its employees by way of reimbursement if an employee opts for this in lieu of LTC in the block of 2018 21, the Delhi govt statement said.