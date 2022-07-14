Delhi govt signs MoU with IIIT-D
New Delhi: The Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) to conduct research and develop technologies for the creation of world-class transport infrastructure in the Capital.
The MoU signed between the university and the Transport Department states that both the organisations will work towards solving problems and building solutions in the field of urban transportation and sustainable development for the citizens.
The government also inaugurated the Centre for Sustainable Mobility at IIIT-D. The government in collaboration with Delhi Knowledge Development Foundation had already provided a one-time grant for setting up this centre to address problems related to urban transportation in April, 2021.
As per the MoU, IIIT-D through its Centre for Sustainable Mobility will work with the Transport Department to define a technology roadmap toward solving problems of urban mobility and identify the right technical solution to achieve the goals. It will also seek to integrate and analyse data and technology to expand the public infrastructure, develop solutions and roll them out for the Transport Department and its various agencies.
The CSM has been established to help the Delhi Transport Department in identifying problem areas and define a technology roadmap toward solving problems of urban mobility in Delhi. One of the other mandates of the Centre is to also spin-off and promote start-ups in the mobility sector and to provide impetus to Delhi government's start-up policy.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Garage owner held for mowing down man with client's car13 July 2022 8:39 PM GMT
Couple arrested from IGIA with 45 handguns13 July 2022 8:38 PM GMT
Light rain in morning, high humidity during day in city13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT
Delhi riots: High Court allows pleas to implead leaders in proceedings ...13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT
DTC will not provide buses to schools in Delhi from new academic...13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT