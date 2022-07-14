Delhi govt signs MoU with IIIT-D

New Delhi: The Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) to conduct research and develop technologies for the creation of world-class transport infrastructure in the Capital.



The MoU signed between the university and the Transport Department states that both the organisations will work towards solving problems and building solutions in the field of urban transportation and sustainable development for the citizens.

The government also inaugurated the Centre for Sustainable Mobility at IIIT-D. The government in collaboration with Delhi Knowledge Development Foundation had already provided a one-time grant for setting up this centre to address problems related to urban transportation in April, 2021.

As per the MoU, IIIT-D through its Centre for Sustainable Mobility will work with the Transport Department to define a technology roadmap toward solving problems of urban mobility and identify the right technical solution to achieve the goals. It will also seek to integrate and analyse data and technology to expand the public infrastructure, develop solutions and roll them out for the Transport Department and its various agencies.

The CSM has been established to help the Delhi Transport Department in identifying problem areas and define a technology roadmap toward solving problems of urban mobility in Delhi. One of the other mandates of the Centre is to also spin-off and promote start-ups in the mobility sector and to provide impetus to Delhi government's start-up policy.