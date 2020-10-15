Delhi govt should pay CBSE board exam fees: Delhi BJP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta has asked the Kejriwal government to pay board fees for students of class 10 and 12 this year. Gupta said that just before the elections last year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government had paid the board fees for 10th and 12th standard students. However, this year, when families are already under financial strain due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are refusing to do so. This could lead to several students missing their board exams this year, he said.



"A Fee of up to Rs 1500-2500 per student was deposited for the board examination in 2019. On 17 September 2019, CM Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will deposit the examination fees of about 3.5 lakh students of class 10th and 12th for the 2019-20 session and about Rs 57 crore was deposited to CBSE. But at this time of crisis, they (the Kejriwal government) should not snatch the same relief from them".

Students from poor families are most likely to be affected if their board exam fee is not borne for the 2020-21 session, the BJP said.