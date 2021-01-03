Delhi govt sets up Tamil Academy to promote language, culture in city

new delhi: The Department of Art, Culture and Language of the Delhi government has set up a Tamil Academy to promote Tamil language and culture in the national



Capital.

"Delhi is a culturally rich city where people from all parts of the country live and work. It is this diversity that forms Delhi's vibrant and cosmopolitan culture. Delhi has a large population of people from Tamil Nadu and we want to present a platform to the people of Delhi to get the taste of the art and culture of Tamil Nadu," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish

Sisodia.

The Delhi government has appointed Ex-MCD councillor and current member of Delhi Tamil Sangam N. Raja as the Vice-Chairman of the academy. The academy will be provided with an office and the necessary

infrastructure.

Raja is also a member of the Malai Mandir Trust, and has held the position of MCD councillor of ward no 64 twice from 2007 to 2018. He also holds the position of General Secretary of the Adarsh Navyuvak Ramlila

Committee.

The new academy will introduce various awards to promote and reward the works of people in the field of Tamil language and culture. The state government will also provide language courses through the academy and celebrate and organise cultural festivals for the people of Tamil

Nadu.