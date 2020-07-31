Delhi govt sets up 4 panels to inspect hosps reporting higher Covid deaths

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,093 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.34 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,936, authorities said. Twenty-nine more fatalities have been recorded in the city, according to the official health bulletin. However, the



Capital reported that 1,091 patients had recovered, taking total recoveries here to 1,19,724 with an active case count of 10,743, down from 10,770 the previous day.

As per the official bulletin, 5,873 patients are recovering in home isolation.

A total of 19,475 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 5,531 were RT-PCR tests and 13,944 were rapid antigen tests. The number of containment zones stood at 704.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday set up four committees, comprising medical specialists, who will inspect hospitals in the city from where a large percentage of COVID-19 fatalities are still being reported, according to an order.

The order issued by the Delhi health department was also tweeted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said, these panels will conduct inspections and offer suggestions on reducing mortality. "It has been observed that the percentage of COVID deaths vis-a-vis admissions and the percentage of COVID deaths in wards in 11 hospitals, government and private, is on the higher side during the period July 1-23, 2020," the order said.

Four committees comprising four specialists each, two from internal medicine and as many from anaesthesia, have been constituted for inspecting the concerned allotted hospitals to examine whether standard protocols are being followed in treatment of COVID-19 patients there, it said.

The committees will also examine the cause of higher percentage of COVID-19 deaths at these hospitals and also the cause of death of COVID-19 patients if any, said the order signed by Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla. Kejriwal said the number of COVID-19 deaths in Delhi have reduced, but it had to be brought down further. Medical specialists have been drawn from facilities, including, LNJP Hospital, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, RML Hospital, and Maulana Azad Medical College.

The hospitals to be inspected include GTB Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, and Max hospital, Saket, the order said.

The committees shall submit their reports directly to the Principal Secretary, Delhi health department, latest by August 3.