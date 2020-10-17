Delhi govt seeks shopkeepers' help in anti-dengue campaign

New Delhi: In the seventh week of its "10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute" anti-dengue campaign, the Delhi government has sought the support of



shopkeepers by encouraging them to inspect their shops and surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding in the national Capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to all the shopkeepers in the city to participate in the campaign on Sunday (October 18).

"We have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our families and entire Delhi from dengue. Inspecting the surrounding market areas and the shops will keep the shopkeepers as well as their customers safe from dengue," Kejriwal said.

Last week, Kejriwal had tweeted, "Today is the sixth Sunday of the campaign against dengue, my family also joined the campaign this time. We checked the house and replaced the accumulated water. You must also involve your family in this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together."

The campaign is observed every Sunday by the Delhi government to get rid of the most prevalent vector-borne viral infection which is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.

The Delhi government this year launched a dengue helpline — 01123300012 — and a WhatsApp helpline — 8595920530 — to assist the general public.