Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

New Delhi: The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) signed an agreement with Goethe Institut on Tuesday for offering German language course to students of Delhi government schools.

"We are committed to providing global exposure to all its students studying in Delhi government schools and giving flight to their dreams. As a part of our programme to introduce a prominent global language in government schools, German is one of the first languages that students will learn," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"Learning a global language is not just the acquisition of a skill but also an association with the culture of a particular country. This partnership with Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan will open many new jobs as well as academic

opportunities for students of Delhi government schools in future," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony.

Appreciating the government for providing an opportunity to the state-run school students to learn global languages, German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner said, "This linguistic partnership with the Delhi government will open new horizons to culture, art, education and many other partnerships in future. Learning German will open routes to job opportunities for Delhi government school students in many EU countries, not just Germany".