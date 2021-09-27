Delhi govt school in Rohini develops 'Deshbhakti Park'

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi government gears up for a year-long celebration of India's 75th year of Independence from British rule, the "Deshbhakti Curriculum" introduced by it in schools run by it has allowed schools to take their own initiatives.



Keeping with this, a Delhi government school in Rohini here has developed "Deshbhakti Park" with statues of freedom fighters — which was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. "We got this idea because when it was the 75th year of India's independence, we felt that youngsters don't hear a lot of stories about the lives of freedom fighters. We had this idea as something positive that can accompany the Deshbhakti curriculum which is being launched by the Delhi government," Bharti, Kalra, vice-principal of the school opening the park, said.

School officials at the Government Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya have set up the park inside the school's premises with busts of 10 freedom fighters and former presidents. The "Deshbhakti Park" also has a likeness of the Constitution and the Ashoka Pillar. Among those who have a bust at the park are BR Ambedkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, along with several others.

This comes along a long line of activities that the Delhi government is planning to teach children in schools "Deshbhakti" with the purpose of inculcating in children knowledge of freedom fighters and the values they fought for.