Delhi govt removes district jurisdictions for hospitals issuing disability certificates

New Delhi: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday said that the specially-abled persons can now apply for disability certificates at any of the 11 designated hospitals across the capital, irrespective of their district of residence. "To facilitate the general public for easy accessibility of hospitals, the jurisdiction of the 11 hospitals for issuance of disability certificates should be all over Delhi and not confined to one district.

Earlier, specially-abled persons seeking disability certificates were required to apply only through the designated hospitals of their respective districts in the capital. These hospitals would also continue to facilitate the services of providing disability certificates to the public along with the new ones," said Gautam.

"These hospitals can issue disability certificates to the disabled residing in Delhi, without considering their district of residence," the Directorate General of Health Services said in the order.

Earlier, the hospitals had been directed to provide a separate line and counters for the applicants. The Delhi govt has directed these hospitals to report every month, the number of disability certificates issued, with details such as date of application and date of issuance of a certificate, to the director of the Social Welfare Department.

Gautam added that the decentralisation would allow the specially-abled persons of the capital to approach any of these hospitals to avail the facility for making disability certificates.

"These hospitals are-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Gobind Ballabh Pant Hospital, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital, AIIMS, and Lok Nayak Hospital," added Gautam.