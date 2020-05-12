Delhi govt prepares list of projects on priority basis once the lockdown eases

New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing a list of projects which will be the priority of the government once the lockdown is lifted or eased.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed officials to present a list of the priorities of the Delhi government.

Construction of 22,000 classrooms and extension of pipelines will be among the first few projects.

An official in the Delhi government said: "The list will be made keeping in mind the cost cutting and also the availability of labourers will play a big role."

The official said that projects related to health infrastructure which included opening more mohalla clinics, more beds and hospitals will also take priority seeing the current health situation in the country.

Meanwhile, education has been the priority of the AAP-led government. A senior official in the education department said: "The 20,000 classroom construction will be given a push very soon. Work has already resumed in some places where the workers were residing on site and available. The continuation of the project may be affected by the scarcity of labourers."

Funds for the classrooms construction is likely to change but as of now it stands as it is, the senior official added.

The list will include various projects related to water and health, building of classrooms, and environmental projects, said the official.

"Some nearly done road projects can also get priority. By the next week the list of these projects will be decided and presented, and based on the list the government will work on the financial allocations and fix the timeline to finish the projects. The

projects will be done in

cost effective ways," said the official.