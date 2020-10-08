Delhi govt prepares for 'bad air' months as CPCB points out areas of concern

new delhi: As the Central Pollution Control Board on Wednesday shot off a letter to the Delhi government, expressing concern over the work that still needed to be done to control the menace of air pollution in the Capital in the coming winter months, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that several serious measures had already been put in place in preparation.



The CPCB brought the Delhi government's attention to major pollution sources like construction and demolition activities and open garbage dumping.

Rai, however, told reporters that various guidelines have been issued for construction sites and 14 teams had been formed to find ways to reduce dust emission in the city and keep a tab on construction sites that do not adhere to the guidelines. He added that all in Delhi have to come together to deal with the issue.

Listing out a series of tasks to be accomplished across Delhi, the CPCB also asked the Delhi government on Tuesday to take early action on dumping of mixed municipal solid waste at three dumpsites in Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla. It said some tasks to curb air pollution in Delhi have been accomplished but "more needs to be done".

"They have been asked to stop the construction as they do not have the anti-smog gun. I will review the matter on Friday," he said. The six sites include demolition work of FICCI auditorium, two demolition sites by NBCC, a demolition site in Kasturba Nagar by CPWD, Construction of CRPF headquarters, and a demolition site by CPWD.

"In August, guidelines were issued and they were asked to install it but they did not so they have been directed to stop construction," he said.

Rai also spoke on Ready Mix Concrete plants, saying 93 RMC plants were inspected by DPCC out of which 54 are in working condition and 31 plants have been found flouting anti-dust guidelines. "Action will be taken soon against them. 11 plants found to be flouting severely which will be shut if they do not fix it," he said.

A green net should be put up at construction sites along with tin sheds and the roads leading to the site should be pukka roads otherwise it may add to the dust emissions, Rai said. Some of these suggestions have found their way into the guidelines.

The guidelines also include water sprinkling, keeping the debris covered and spraying of water when the stone cutting machine is used as the dust does not settle down.

For demolition sites also similar guidelines have been issued and designated dumping sites have been allotted. Rai said that fines will be imposed if guidelines are not adhered to and severe violation charges can go up to Rs 5 lakh.