Delhi govt plans to spray bio-decomposer in farms to prevent stubble burning

New Delhi: Free bio-decomposers will be sprayed by the government in all the Basmati and non-Basmati paddy fields inside the capital to prevent stubble burning, said Development and Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Rai with the higher officials of Development Department, Revenue Department and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (PUSA) regarding free bio-decomposer spraying.



Orders have been issued to the Agriculture Department to get the farmers to fill the form at the earliest regarding the spraying of bio-decomposer. Along with this, a training program will also be organised in Delhi Secretariat tomorrow regarding spraying of free bio-decomposer, during which officials of Development Department, Revenue Department and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (PUSA) will also be present.

Rai explained that in order to solve the problem of pollution occurring in the winter season, the Delhi government is constantly moving towards making its winter action plan by meeting with different departments. All the departments have been assigned different responsibilities on 15 focus points regarding the Winter Action Plan, under which the Environment Department will prepare a joint action plan for it.

He further said, "Stubble burning, included in this year's 15 focus points, also plays an important role in increasing the problem of pollution in the winter season. Today a joint meeting with the top officials of the Development Department, Revenue Department, and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (PUSA) was conducted to discuss the free spraying of bio-decomposer inside Delhi.

"Instructions have also been issued to the Agriculture Department to get the farmers to fill the form at the earliest regarding the spraying of bio-de-composers. In this form, the details of the farmer, how many acres of the field he wants to be sprayed and the time of harvesting, these records will be included. Farmers will also enter the date of spraying in the form so that accordingly arrangements can be made for spraying in their fields. Along with this, a helpline number will also be issued by the Development Department for the farmers."

As per Rai, the government will organise a training program at the Delhi Secretariat tomorrow regarding spraying of free bio-decomposer, during which officials of Development Department, Revenue Department and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (PUSA) will also participate.