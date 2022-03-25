Delhi govt organising camps for specially-abled people

New Delhi: The Delhi government is setting up camps for specially-abled people in all the districts, an official statement said. The Social Welfare Department organised one such disability camp at the Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital on Thursday.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the camp on Thursday and distributed equipment, Unique Disability Identity card cards, and disability certificates to the beneficiaries.



The camp generated awareness and assured registration of UDID, Disability Pension Scheme provided by District South of Department of Social Welfare, Concession of Railway Passes by Railway Department, Educational Counselling focussing on inclusive education programme of Directorate of Education.



It also helped beneficiaries to access DTC passes by Delhi Transport Corporation, and 2 participating NGOs namely Samarthanam Trust and Amar Jyoti Trust also distributed Tablets to 12th pass or Graduate girls, tricycles, wheelchairs and Crutches respectively.

