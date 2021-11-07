Delhi govt orders probe into Green Park parking incident

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday ordered a probe into the collapse of a portion of a multilevel parking in Green Park here and directed authorities to submit a report in 15 days.



Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that corruption in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which runs the parking facility, had led to the incident.

"I have ordered the director of local bodies in the Delhi government to get the parking collapse incident investigated by the PWD (Public Works Department) engineer-in-chief and submit a report in 15 days," Sisodia said.

He said that appropriate action will be taken depending on the findings of the probe.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP-led civic bodies were "immersed in corruption".

All three municipal corporations of Delhi — SDMC, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation — are BJP-ruled.

The multilevel parking which was inaugurated in November 2020 collapsed in just one year, the deputy chief minister said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

The deputy chief minister also said that the Delhi government is alert and watchful amid Zika virus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the Delhi government is playing 'politics of lies' over the issue related to Green Park Multilevel Parking. He said that the SDMC has been investigating the issue related from its own end. The Delhi government, while announcing to investigate the matter, is trying to take political advantage in upcoming municipal polls. He said that displacement in an empty pallet of one tower had taken place due to technical glitch and an enquiry was set up immediately after the incident was reported. SDMC's chief engineer has been investigating the matter and stern action will be taken if anybody found guilty.

He said that during the routine maintenance, an empty pallet of one tower was displaced from its actual position. Neither any loss of property nor human live has taken place. The SDMC, while taking a swift action, had sent a technical team at the spot to rectify the issue and the parking was made operational.