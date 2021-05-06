Delhi govt needs to put its house in order: HC

new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that the Delhi government order directing nursing homes to treat Covid patients only on the ground and first floor will lead to them turning away the existing patients who do not have any other avenue to go to.



The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli were hearing a petition filed by senior advocate Sachin Dutta, on behalf of Delhi Medical Association, who claimed that a Delhi government order states that Covid patients should be treated only on the ground and first floor. "The Delhi government needs to put its house in order...both the Centre and Delhi government are in the dock...this is a case of utter non-application of mind…," the counsel argued.

However, the court questioned as to how an existing facility can be denied permission to function when they are treating serious patients. "What will happen to those patients? Are you willing to take these patients in?" the court asked.

However, when senior advocate Rahul Mehra, on behalf od Delhi government, denied taking any action against them, the court said that such orders would lead them to turn patients away and should be looked into.