Delhi govt manages to maintain high recovery rate with early interventions

New Delhi: In the fight against the Coronavirus, the Delhi government has taken multiple measures which seem to have yielded positive results in the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the Capital. Early implementation of plasma therapy, better health infrastructure and timely action by the government agencies are among key reasons cited for the higher recovery rate among states which have now reported maximum number of cases.



"The city government introduced plasma therapy at earliest and took other measures for speedy recovery of positive patients resulting in fast improvement in their condition. Here number of cases increasing but recovery is increasing accordingly which is a healthy sign," claimed health experts. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also said that the state has the highest recovery rate among Coronavirus patients in the country.

Country's first positive patient who received plasma therapy in a Delhi government hospital was discharged after recovery. The patient was in ICU when the therapy was administered, which showed positive results. The Delhi CM had said the testing rate in Delhi had increased, and 2,300 tests per 1 million people were being conducted, as against the national average of around 500. As per the Thursday's data, Delhi has recorded recovery of as many as 1,931 positive patients out of total 5,980 which is 32.29 percent or one can say that the highest percentage among top five states having maximum number of cases. Out of the total cases, 3,983 cases are active cases. 771 active cases having very mild symptoms are at home isolation/quarantine hence possibility of better recovery among them. Significantly, the city government has done 77,234 tests, one of the highest by any state till Thursday and still number of recovered patients is above the 1,500-mark.

With a whopping 32.30 percent recovery rate of COVID-19 positive patients, Delhi is at top position among three states which has highest number of positive cases and which is nearly 3 per cent more than nation's average which is also inching towards 30 per cent at 29.36 per cent as per the data available till Wednesday's breakup on MoHFW website.

As per latest data available till this report was filed, Delhi had recorded 5,980 cases out of which 1,931 patients had recovered; which is the highest recovery rate among the three states with highest reported cases, including Gujarat and Maharastra, both of which has recorded above 5,500 cases. As far as Gujarat is concerned, with 7,012 cases, 1,709 patients have recovered which is 24.38 percent so far. In Maharastra, there are 17,974 cases of which 3,301 people or 18.37 percent have recovered.