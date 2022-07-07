Delhi govt launches training programme for construction workers

New Delhi: The Delhi government launched "Mission Kushal Karmi" for upskilling the construction workers in the city in collaboration with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.



While inaugurating the training programme, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the skill development program by DSEU along with Simplex, NAREDCO and India Vision Foundation to make construction workers skilled includes a 15-day special training program and workers will undergo upskilling which will boost their incomes in future.

"This will help in increasing the income of workers up to Rs 8,000. The government aims to train 2 lakh workers in a year under this program. Construction companies will also benefit from these skilled workers," he said.

The programme will help increase the productivity of workers by 40 per cent and increase the quality of products produced by 25 per cent and decrease the wastage of materials by 50 per cent. It will also improve in the understanding of standard safety norms thereby increasing the longevity of work and social security.

The Minister further said in a bid to compensate for the loss of wages during the training, all the construction workers will be provided with Rs 4200 each.

He pointed out that ideally people are bound to pay a fee to learn a skill but the AAP-led government is giving money to construction workers to learn new skills. He said that it usually happens that people have to go to some institute to take training, but this is the first time in the country that a university will provide training to workers at their place of work.

The DSEU is running training centres at three places currently and more centres will be added in the coming days.