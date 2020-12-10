Delhi govt launches online e-pass service for city buses

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday launched the Online Digital DTC e-pass services while the Transport Department also floated a tender for 190 low-floor CNG cluster buses, expected to be delivered by 2021.



While inaugurating the facility for commuters of all DTC and Cluster buses, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that it will be a cashless pass system which will be available 24x7.

The DTC bus e-Pass facility supports cashless transactions for the issuance of all types of bus passes in DTC and Cluster buses. The interface of the Online System ensures hassle-free transactions thus saving the time and energy of the customers, the Transport Department of the Delhi Government said in a statement.

This move by the department is likely to reduce the infrastructure cost and save manpower of the DTC.

A senior official of the Transport Department while speaking to the Millennium Post said that since it has been launched on Wednesday, most commuters are not aware of the cashless transaction process of the DTC bus passes and most likely it will pick in a few weeks.

The commuters of DTC can use the facility to obtain all General and Concessional passes for both AC and Non AC buses. Passengers can avail passes for BPL, APL, Differently abled citizens, senior citizens, student passes, other special categories such as freedom fighters, war widows, sportsmen and press among others.

For obtaining an online bus pass, the applicant will have to apply through www.dtcpass.delhi.gov.in, fill-up personal details like Name, Date of Birth and upload a photo on the portal. The General Bus Pass will be available for download immediately after submitting the application and Concessional Pass will be delivered within the next working day, at the registered mobile number or email id of the applicant only after verification, the department said in a statement.

For the cancellation of DTC bus passes, the applicant will have to return the original bus pass at any of the DTC Pass Section.

Gahlot said, "As a first-hand user of this service today, I can assure the citizens of Delhi that this is the next huge step in the smart, cashless and contactless transport revolution Delhi is currently undergoing, under the leadership of our CM."