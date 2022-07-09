Delhi govt launches 'One Week, One Zone, One Road' initiative

New Delhi: The Delhi government launched "One Week, One Zone, One Road" initiative on Friday under which the concerned agencies like MCD, NDMC, PWD and others have been asked to pick up one road, per zone, per week in their jurisdiction for repairs, maintenance, cleanliness and beautification.



These works for maintenance of city roads include repairing of potholes, damaged black tops, footpath, green cover, damaged central verge, road paints, road reflectors, street lights, street furnitures, and other public utilities available on that road like public toilets, water ATMS. The agencies have also been asked to ensure the cleanliness of roads by removing garbage dumps, plastic wastes, and C & D waste.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of PWD, said, "The Delhi government is determined to provide pleasant commuting experience and excellent roads to all the residents of Delhi. For this PWD is working diligently and round the clock to make the city roads better. But to make all the roads of the city clean, green and well-maintained, all agencies need to work together. This initiative will be helpful in the direction of making the city roads better, safer and beautiful."

The agencies have been asked to make this initiative a peoples driven movement by involving market associations and resident welfare associations. Sisodia said, "Delhi belongs to everyone who lives in the city. Under this initiative, Delhi government aims to involve the community in this initiative so that people take ownership of the roads near their residence or place of work and help us keep the city green, clean and well-maintained."

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Delhi government's weekly action plan to make city roads excellent. Every Saturday, every agency (PWD, MCD) will work towards making each road under their jurisdiction excellent."

Agencies have been asked to prepare the action plan for all the roads under their jurisdiction to ensure timely implementation of this initiative of making Delhi roads better, beautiful and safer. Concerned officials have been asked to give preference to the roads which need immediate attention. "This initiative will be an ongoing process which will continue as per the requirements of roads," said Sisodia.

According to the directions in the circular, agencies will have to submit the weekly completion report to the government.

Meanwhile, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena expressed hope that the initiative will bring in much needed relief to residents and commuters of Delhi.