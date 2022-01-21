Delhi govt launches new website to promote EVs

New Delhi: The Delhi Government in aid to boost its Electric Vehicles policy launched a one-stop website for the promotion and adoption of EVs in the city. The website — ev.delhi.gov.in — has been designed to provide information for electric vehicles buyers, manufacturers, academicians, and EV enthusiasts. "The website is expected to provide information so that it boosts sales of EV vehicles and clarifies any doubts that a potential buyer may have," an official from the transport department told Millennium Post.



The website has information related to charging stations which are currently active in the city which has 377 charging points across 170 locations. It also has information on the specification or type of the charger as well along with updating the charging station as the numbers increase gradually.

"The website will also show the concentration of electric vehicles across the city along with providing information how many kilometres a specific model of the vehicle can go and how much will the buyer save from it," the official added.

The website provides the visitor an estimate of the fuel savings on his choice of electric vehicle in comparison to an equivalent conventional vehicle. It enables the consumers to make a rational choice and identify the cost reduction that an EV can provide, the department said in a statement. The EV search function enables the visitor to explore various model variants, which can be filtered according to their price, brand and range.

"This new website will be able to provide all required information to potential EV consumers and keep up to date with sales and daily growing charging infrastructure data too," the state's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said while launching the website.