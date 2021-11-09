Delhi govt launches home EV charging connections at Rs 2.5K

New Delhi: The Delhi government launched a single window facility — online and offline — for the installation of private Electric Vehicle charging stations for which the government will also provide subsidies with the entire process estimated to be completed within seven days.

"Apart from the 100+ public charging locations that are coming up, one can now install private EV chargers at a connection cost of just Rs 2,500," the State's Transport Minister Kailash said while adding that DISCOMs have empanelled 12 vendors to facilitate the installation of slow and moderate chargers.

He added that the government through its EV policy will provide a subsidy of Rs 6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants and the tariff rate fixed for the electricity consumed through the EV charging points will be Rs 4.5 per unit. Such initiatives by the government are expected to reduce the cost of chargers by up to 70 percent.

Applicants can avail subsidy for light EV chargers up to Rs 6,000 and pay the rest of the amount Rs 2,500. They can also opt to pay the entire cost upfront or choose a monthly subscription payment model.

The single window facility for installation of private chargers in malls, offices, residential societies, colleges can now begin. "We have created an enabling environment which will in the coming times ensure that more and more electric vehicles will run on the roads of Delhi," the Minister said. A consumer can avail the single window facility by filing the application online at the respective DISCOM's portal or dialling 7011931880 or 19123.

The applicant can visit the portal and view trustworthy EV chargers that have been empanelled by the state government and can compare the price of the chargers and order

them online or through a phone call.