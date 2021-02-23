Delhi govt launches campaign for registration of construction workers

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to conduct a registration drive for construction workers in a bid to help them avail the benefits of various schemes of the government.



The registration camps will operate from February 22 till March 22, on weekdays between 9 AM to 5 PM where new registration, renewals, and verification process will take place.

The camps will be organized at 45 sites across the city which will include 29 government schools and 16 major construction sites. Mobile units will also be deployed in the districts to travel between different construction sites and register construction workers at the construction site itself so that workers do not have to forego their daily wage, the Labour Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The city has 262 major labour chowks where workers assemble in search of work and this is where awareness campaigns will be launched, which will include hoardings, posters and handbill distributions.

While making the announcement, the Deputy CM said that there are around 10 lakh construction workers in the city but only 1.31 lakh are registered with Delhi Building and Other Construction workers Welfare Board and around 80,000 more workers are in the process of getting registered.

The Labour department aims to register 8 lakh workers through the drive so that they can avail the different benefits of the government's schemes related to education, pension, maternity, and marriage.

Construction workers can also get registered using Delhi government's doorstep delivery service by calling 1076. "Construction workers are the backbone of the nation as they provide strength to the nation's development. They are responsible for building our houses, our cities," Sisodia said.

Under the different schemes for the construction workers the Delhi government, has distributed cheques worth Rs 3.18 crore to 488 construction workers in February and provided Rs 10,000 to 1,139 workers during the pandemic.

Construction workers can get Rs 3-5 lakh for construction of house, Rs 30,000 under maternity benefit scheme, Rs 20,000 as loan for the purchase of work related tools and Rs 5,000 as grant for the purchase of work related tools. The worker's family can get assistance of Rs 1 lakh in case of natural death and Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to accident. They may also avail Rs 1 lakh in case of permanent total disability and a disability pension of Rs 3,000 per month. Under education schemes, they can avail benefits between Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 per month for the school education and higher education of their children.