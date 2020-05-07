Delhi govt issues SOP for screening stranded people

New Delhi: Though the government authorities have issued SOPs for movement of migrant workers who are wishing to go back to their homes, the woes of such stranded workers is not going to end as they are going from pillar to post to know the procedures. They have been gathering in front of various district administration offices and police station premises, with the hope to get registered for the movement process. Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday informed to have completed registration of 12,000 labourers of first batch.



The agencies have asked to download the Arogya Setu app but majority of labourers, who struggle to make ends meet, do not have android mobile.

"I was working in a garment factory in Gurugram, which was closed earlier. Since then, we wanted to go back to our native place. Since the government has asked us to enroll, we wanted to know the procedure and for this we have been wandering in and around the area.

Earlier, we went to the District Collector's office but failed to address our concern. We also went to the police station. We also purchased fake forms which were being sold by local vendors," said Amit Yadav, a worker living with his family and others in Kapashera.

As far as movement related SOP is concerned, the Delhi government has directed the additional district magistrates and additional district commissioners of police to prepare a database of those who are stranded in the Capital and wish to go back to their home states and union territories. This database is being prepared through a web-based application, which will be handled by CM Arvind Kejriwal's advisor Gopal Mohan and Vikas Anand, the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Housing Board among others.

As far as health related SOP is concerned, the Delhi government has decided to conduct screening of labourers wishing to go back. Persons found asymptomatic shall be allowed to moved out of Delhi as per the SOP. An official order issued by the city government's Directorate General of Health Services had said the DDMA has issued the SOP for screening of such people and their movement in and out of the city.

"The CDMOs shall appoint a nodal officer for the district who shall be in constant liaison with the district nodal officer (ADM) to ensure every person moving in and out of Delhi are screened before being permitted to proceed further," the SOP says.