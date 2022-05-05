Delhi govt issues guidelines for admission against vacant seats of pre primary, primary classes

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines for admission against vacant seats of pre primary and primary classes in its schools for the 2022-23 academic session.



Students will be admitted in classes 2 to 5 on first come, first served basis from May 11. Admission will not be denied to any divyang, orphan, migrant or homeless due to non-availability of essential documents, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order.

If a student placed under long absence during previous sessions approaches school for readmission, he or she should not be denied admission, it said.