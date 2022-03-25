Delhi govt invites applications for 4 posts, including archaeological officer

New Delhi: The Delhi government has invited applications for four posts, including that of archaeological officer and conservation assistant, on "purely contract basis", according to an advertisement on the official website of the art and culture department.

Services for these posts can be "terminated at any time" if the performance of personnel is not found satisfactory, it said.



"Applications are invited on purely contract basis for the following posts for a period of one year and can be extended further on consolidated amount per month in the Department of Archaeology," it said.

