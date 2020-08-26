Delhi govt introduces offline fitness classes for students

New Delhi: In a bid to keep sports and physical education going and keep students physically active while schools in the Capital are shut, the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday issued a statement saying that the Sports and Physical Education branch had developed offline sessions for physical activities.



This move by the department is aimed to de-stress students and help them reduce their anxiety. While keeping the all-round development in mind, the DoE launched a YouTube channel for fitness activities as schools are closed due to the pandemic and students have been deprived of any form of fitness classes.

The YouTube channel has videos for each group — primary, middle and secondary — with the idea of 'Healthy body in a healthy mind'. The duration of the classes ranges from 20-25 minutes and 30-35 minutes depending on the age group.

There are sessions on Yoga, meditation, aerobics, Zumba, self-defence and other fitness classes. In the videos, handmade soft material is used for some classes which can be easily

found at home and the activities are designed in such a way that it can be done in small spaces.

"The HoS and Physical education teachers will help and support all the students of their schools to keep them well informed," a statement from the department said.